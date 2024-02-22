3 . Angie - two-year-old crossbreed

Angie is a sweet, friendly girl who enjoys attention, although she can be a little shy to begin with. The RSPCA said she was rescued as a stray and was clearly recently used for breeding. She is learning to play with toys and currently likes the soft ones, the rescue said. Angie is friendly with other dogs but can be a bit worried at first if they are too bouncy. She may be able to live with another dog after successful introductions. She is looking for an experienced owner and will need her own garden. Photo: RSPCA