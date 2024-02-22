Are you considering welcoming a new pooch into your family?
There are so many rescue dogs in kennels across the county who are desperate to find love – below are just a few.
These dogs are all currently being cared for at two RSPCA branches in Sussex – one is located in Chichester, and the other is located in Brighton.
1. Koko - seven-year-old Shih Tzu
Koko is a really sweet girl who was very shy when she first arrived due to neglect in her previous home. Koko only has three legs due to her hair being so badly matted upon arrival that the circulation was cut off from her back right leg and it had gone necrotic, according to the RSPCA. She enjoys her short walks and would like a garden to potter in. She is looking for a quiet home environment and would prefer an adult only household. Photo: RSPCA
2. Celia - nine-year-old crossbreed
Celia is a sweet girl who was very shy and worried when she first arrived but is really starting to come out of her shell now, the RSPCA said. Celia should be housetrained, she knows how to sit and she walks well on the lead. She would like a calm home environment and lots of cuddles on the sofa! Celia has lived with other dogs in her previous home but would prefer a home of her own now so that she can have all the attention. Photo: RSPCA
3. Angie - two-year-old crossbreed
Angie is a sweet, friendly girl who enjoys attention, although she can be a little shy to begin with. The RSPCA said she was rescued as a stray and was clearly recently used for breeding. She is learning to play with toys and currently likes the soft ones, the rescue said. Angie is friendly with other dogs but can be a bit worried at first if they are too bouncy. She may be able to live with another dog after successful introductions. She is looking for an experienced owner and will need her own garden. Photo: RSPCA
4. Nala - five-year-old Staffie
Nala is a very friendly, bouncy girl who enjoys fuss and attention. She enjoys playing with a ball and loves to have zoomies in a secure area or garden. She knows sit and her name and is housetrained. The RSPCA said Nala can be very enthusiastic with her kisses so needs someone who is used to staffie cuddles! She needs to be the only dog in the home. Photo: RSPCA