A Hastings Police spokesperson said: “We have received a number of reports of beach huts being broken into between June 3 and June 4 in the St Leonards area.

“It has been reported that various items including fishing equipment and two kayaks were stolen.

“Please let us know if you saw anything suspicious by calling 101 or report it to us online.”