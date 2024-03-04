Nymans Gardens in Handcross

Good Friday is on March 29 this year with Easter Sunday taking place on March 31 and the Easter Monday bank holiday set for April 1.

Here’s your guide to just some of the fun activities on offer across the district.

1) Nature heroes: Plant pals at Wakehurst

Nature heroes: Plant pals runs from March 27 to April 14 from 10am to 5.30pm at Wakehurst in Ardingly. Visit www.kew.org/wakehurst/whats-on/nature-heroes/plant-pal.

A spokesperson said: “This Easter holidays, piece together one of nature’s puzzles and learn what a plant needs to grow. To become a plant pal, you need to help our nature heroes identify the missing ingredient that plants need to thrive. Head over to the Millennium Seed Bank, grab your mission pack full of planting puzzles, and become a best friend to plants. Earn another badge for your nature heroes cape and keep supporting Pip, Bud and Sprout on their mission to save the planet.”

The mission and badge costs £3 while the Nature heroes Cape costs £6.75 for members and £13.50 for non-members.

2) Nymans

Nymans offers an extensive garden set around a romantic house and ruins in Handcross, near Haywards Heath. Visitors can explore the Grade II* listed garden, which is full of rare and unusual plant collections. The Easter Springfest at Nymans takes place from Saturday, March 23, until Sunday, April 14 (10am-4.30pm). A spokesperson said: “From blossom trees to bug-hotels: butterflies to bluebells, there's lots to see and do on this fun and active Easter trail for all the family. There's no need to book ahead, just turn up on the day and join in. £3 per trail with Easter egg prize.”

3) Easter Trail in Burgess Hill

Bramble returns to Burgess Hill from April 2-12 and families can take part in the Easter Trail. They can follow clues and return their maps to the Help Point for a prize.

A spokesperson said: “Bramble’s returned to Burgess Hill for a holiday, and he’s brought some new friends. Derek the Donkey, Lola the Lamb and Bonnie the Bunny have come on holiday with Bramble, but now they can’t find him. Can you help reunite Bramble and his friends?”

Children can follow the maps around town to search for Bramble in shop windows. Trail maps will be available at www.burgesshill.gov.uk/easter-trail-2023 from Friday, March 29. The Help Point will be open to collect prizes and hand in forms on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays (9am-5pm), as well as Tuesdays (10am-5pm) and Fridays (9am-4.30pm).

4) Easter Cacao Ceremony, Wild Spa and Sound healing

The Easter Cacao Ceremony, Wild Spa and Sound healing event takes place at The Enchanted Glade, Station Approach, Haywards Heath on Saturday, March 30 (2pm-5pm). Visit https://allevents.in/haywards%20heath/easter-cacao-ceremony-wild-spa-and-sound-healing/10000797272522577

Organisers have described this as ‘a special day of deep connection – with nature, with plant spirits, with yourself and with each other’. The rejuvenating event will start in a heated tent with Cacao, intention setting and sound healing. There will then be a two-hour Wild Spa session, which involves a wood fired sauna, hot tub and ice barrell, as well as prayers for renewal.

5) Easter Egg Hunt at Standen

The Easter Egg Hunt at Standen takes place on Saturday, March 23, from 10am to 4.30pm. There will be a trail full of nature-inspired activities and a chance to explore the beautiful garden.

Visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk. A spokesperson said: “Prices are £3 per trail which includes an Easter trail sheet, bunny ears and dairy or vegan and Free From chocolate egg. Suitable for people with milk, egg, gluten, peanut and tree nut allergies.”

6) CDRA Easter Egg Hunt 2024

This year's CDRA Easter Egg Hunt will be on Friday, March 29.

A spokesperson at ticketsource.co.uk said: “To help speed up the que at the start, we are operating an online registration system this year – like we have done for other events. Entry prices are...£1.50 per child from CDRA Member households£3.50 per child from non-CDRA Member households. The reduced price for CDRA member households will only be available via the online booking system. To join the CDRA just head over to membermojo.co.uk/cdra and it will all be sorted in a few clicks. The start will be in the village centre between 10am and noon, where you collect your route map/clues and get on your way.”

7) Bluey at Wakehurst

The popular animated television series Bluey is coming to Wakehurst from March 27 to April 14. Visit www.kew.org/wakehurst/whats-on/bluey.

There will be fun-packed activity zones spread across the landscape. On April 2 there will be a quiet session with reduced capacity to mark World Autism Day.

The opening times will be 10am to 5.30pm with early opening at 9am for members and 9.30am for non-members on March 30 and April 3, 6, 10 and 13.