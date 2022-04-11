This Bexhill man has been sending poems to the Queen for 20 years

John B Knight, 77, started sending poems to the Queen in 2002 to express his condolences after the death of her mother.

Since then he has continued to send more; in 2012 to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee, in 2016 to mark the Queen’s 90th birthday, and last year after Prince Phillip’s passing.

Buckingham Palace has responded to Mr Knight’s poem everytime, sending back a thank you message attached to framed pictures of the Queen.

Now, to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Mr Knight has sent another poem and received a response for the fifth time.

He said: “I always write poetry when I have something important to share, because I believe God gives me the words to write.

“I write to the Queen because there is no-one I have greater respect for, and wish to encourage her, especially in difficult times.

“Within a month of sending I always received a letter of thanks including at least one up to date picture of herself. I now have 12 photos.

“Never in my whole life, and I am now 77, do I know anyone I have greater respect for.

“She has been totally committed to fulfilling her promise at her coronation to serve this country, through thick and thin, always strengthened by her faith in God, which she wonderfully expressed in her annual Christmas message.

“No greater service could anyone have given and this country owes her an eternal debt of thanks.”

John’s Royal Tribute. - 31.3.2002:

Though the war I don’t remember

As I was born in ‘45,

The memories that my parents have

Keep those days so much alive,

Your parents then, the King and Queen

Stood for all that was good and true,

And only through their example

Did this nation finally pull through;

For in times of pain and suffering

They were there right by our side,

To share our grief and sorrow

With a love that will abide;

At the passing of your father

When you then became Queen,

Your mother took on a different role

So gracious and serene;

And in the years that followed

She had a special place,

Where full of poise and dignity

She grew old with real grace;

The love she had for children

And her very real sense of fun,

Combined with her awareness

Of her duty to everyone;

Her life of faith in God above

Was very real I know,

For through her words and actions

The love of God would show;

And by the reading of His word

She knew the way to live,

Revealing her God -given gifts

In her willingness to give;

Today I give God thanks and praise

For a life so very dear,

And as your mother she will be

For always very near;

Your memories will be precious

And those we too will share,

For a mother’s heart of endless love

Is far beyond compare;

I pray that in this special year

Where we give thanks for you,

You will find peace and comfort

In the sorrow you go through;

And may you know God’s blessing

As His servant loyal and true,

For I for one, like many,

Have great respect for you.

John’s Royal Tribute - 2012:

The Queen came to the royal throne in 1953,

And at her coronation said she’d serve you and me,

When her father died the year before quite unexpectedly,

She was just only 26, now part of history;

Her life of service to this land, the commonwealth as well,

Has shown her real commitment, so clear for all to tell;

She’s brought up her own family, not easy in these days,

And has been a real figurehead, in many different ways;

Her faith in God is evident in all she seeks to do,

Living by His written word, to help her each day through;

Decisions that she’s had to make have carefully been weighed,

Indeed a real heart searching has sometimes then been made;

And annually at Christmas her message that she’s shared

Is always of encouragement showing how much she’s cared;

I thank God now quite personally for her faithful servant

heart,

For no-one is her equal, she’s played an historic part.

John’s Royal Tribute - 21st April 2016:

I send this birthday greeting on your 90th year,

Wishing you every blessing and those that you hold dear,

As you look back over the past to what you’ve said and done,

Without a doubt your servant heart many have been won;

We look at you with great respect and affection too,

Knowing that in simple faith God’s had His hand on you;

For all that you have now achieved throughout you

glorious reign,

Has given hope for future days that folk like me can gain;

We know it’s not been easy to always do what’s right,

And yet you’ve shown such wisdom as well as real insight;

You’ve travelled the world over seeing different ways of life

Bringing peace of heart and mind in a world so full of strife;

Where would we be without you, we simply do not know,

For this nation and the commonwealth a debt to you we owe;

For you have given stability through your faith in God above,

Who’s guided every step you’ve made, an expression of

His love;

And with your Christmas messages we so look forward to

Never to be disappointed through what you say and do.

Thank you.

John’s Royal Tribute 2022:

You were brought up in God to believe

By parents whose faith was so real,

That the love of God passed on to you

Helped you for others to feel;

The untimely death of your father

King George

Brought you to this nation as Queen,

Your reign now lasting for 70 years

Never before ever seen;

You promised to serve this country well

Praise God this was so true,

Your annual Christmas message

We all looked forward to;

May I say a sincere “ Thank You”

For the way that you’ve blessed me,

For fulfilling God’s calling on your life

In a way so graciously.

