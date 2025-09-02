This Bognor Regis takeaway makes the best Chicken Tikka Masala I've ever had

When India Garden’s set meal for two arrived at our doorstep, I wasn’t sure we’d finish it.

Priced at £37.95, it consists of (take a deep breath): chicken tikka, seekh kebab, chicken tikka masala, garlic chilli chicken, bombay aloo, palak paneer, pilau rice, a naan bread, and two poppadoms with all the trimmings, with scope to swap starters and mains if that doesn't take your fancy.

It’s an awful lot of food, even by the standards of an Indian takeaway, and even for two people. It speaks volumes, then, that between us my friend and I pretty much polished the whole thing off. Don’t get me wrong, it helped that both of us skipped lunch in anticipation of a big dinner, but it had much, much more to do with just how good it all was.

The chicken tikka masala was a particular highlight – a rich, red and creamy sauce populated here and there by tender chunks of chicken breast; perfect with a handful of naan bread – and the garlic chilli chicken was just as good; fiery and distinct, with a gentle pop on the palate. Both were great additions to a set meal which, it’s clear, is doing its best to account for all tastes.

Delivery was quick, easy and the food came piping hot

I noticed the same attention to balance in the side dishes. The creamily indulgent palak paneer was the perfect partner for a portion of bombay aloo with just the right amount of chilli, and the tender chicken tikka paired excellently with the delicately spiced seekh kebab.

It really is hard to overstate just how good and just how generous India Garden was; delivery was quick, service was friendly, ordering was smooth as butter, and the food arrived piping hot. There’s plenty of reason to go back, too. One specialty in particular, the Mahub Chicken Masala; chicken prepared with a special minced meat sauce and a particular blend of spices, really caught my eye ahead of inevitable second helping.

For anyone living within five miles of the takeaway’s Hawthorn Road address, India Garden seems an obvious choice; great food, excellent service and the kind of varied menu that will have you clambering for more, no matter how full you think you are.

To find out more, or order, visit www.indiagardenuk.com, or call 01243 841523/ 841073.