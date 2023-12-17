This iconic Sussex city has been ranked third best in UK for foodies, according to new research

New research has found that Brighton is the third best city in the UK for foodies.

The research was carried out by women-only tour company Solo Female Travelers Tours who analysed data from TripAdvisor. Visit Visit www.solofemaletravelers.club and www.tripadvisor.co.uk.

The company said the data included the number of Michelin star establishments, as well as vegetarian and vegan-friendly restaurants in every UK city. Index scores out of 10 were then awarded for each factor based on the number of establishments, which determined the ranking.

A spokesperson from Solo Female Travelers Tours said: “It’s interesting to see which UK cities make the ranking, particularly with only a selection of the most populated cities across the nation making an appearance. The findings reflect the best locations for foodies to live, as well as suggesting the cities to visit that can make a fun day out.”

New research by Solo Female Travelers Tour has found that Brighton is the third best city in the UK for foodies. Photo: Google Street View

London was named the best city for foodies with an index score of 83.56. It got a score of 10 for factors including: the number of establishments offering table service, vegetarian-friendly spots and Michelin-star restaurants. Edinburgh, which had an index score of 61.26, took second place, getting a score of 10 for the number of restaurants offering local cuisine.

Brighton had an index score of 55.55 and got 8.66 for the number of healthy-food restaurants.

The spokesperson from Solo Female Travelers Tours said: “The jump between London’s score of 83.56 and Edinburgh’s score of 61.26 is rather significant, despite both cities taking the top two places; it suggests that London is the ultimate city for foodies and won’t be stripped of its title anytime soon.”

Newcastle upon Tyne came fourth with an index score of 48.61.

In fifth place is Plymouth with an index score of 48.22.

Bristol is in sixth place, with an index score of 47.19.

Placing seventh is Belfast, with an index score of 46.01.

In eighth place is Cardiff, with an index score of 44.69.

Reading came ninth, with an index score of 43.34.

In tenth place is Leeds, which has an index score of 41.81.