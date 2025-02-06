Southern Water has outlined how affected residents in Hastings and St Leonards will get compensation following last May’s major water outage.

It said it will be writing to all affected customers.

The firm met with the borough council on Thursday (February 6) to confirm compensation would be paid.

A Southern Water spokesperson said: “At the time of the May 2024 incident, Ofwat guidelines stated payments under the guaranteed standards scheme (GSS) should not be made due to the location and nature of the burst water pipe which caused the outage.

People in St Leonards and parts of Hastings and areas without water due to a burst pipe. This shows the Sea Road water station in St Leonards at around 6.50am on May 3 2024.

“Instead, to support the community, and in the wake of separate recent flooding incidents, we set up a £1 million goodwill fund, providing grants for businesses, community events, groups, and charities.

“But we remained in discussion with Hastings Borough Council, MP Helena Dollimore and other community leaders over the question of compensation for individual customers. We promised to review options beyond the requirements of the compensation regulations that applied at the time.

"On Thursday, February 6, we met with the council to confirm that compensation will now be paid, in line with new higher compensation rates set out by the Government to start later this year.”

The company said by mid-March, it will write to all customers impacted last May, to provide details of the compensation they will receive. Customers do not need to contact Southern Water, it added

The compensation will run into millions, and comes in addition to the £1 million goodwill fund already committed, the firm said.

Antonia Barton, chief customer officer at Southern Water, said: “We’ve carefully reviewed our position on compensation for Hastings customers, having taken time to listen to members of the community about the impact this awful incident had on them, their families and their businesses.

“Although we followed the correct procedures at the time, as set out by the regulator, we’ve decided it’s right that we go further for the people of Hastings – and so compensation will be paid to everyone affected on an individual basis, at the new higher rates which come into force later this year.

“This customer compensation is in addition to the £1 million goodwill fund already supporting businesses, community groups and events.

We intend this to underline our commitment to Hastings and the community here, and hope that it can mark the start of rebuilding trust among our customers in the town - we are listening, and we have a plan to put things right.”