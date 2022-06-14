This is how many people were recorded speeding in a Hastings road in 1 day

Officers joined volunteers to record cars in Crowhurst Road as part of the Community Speed Watch operation.

A spokesperson for Hastings Police said: “Roads Policing Unit joined up with the Community Speedwatch Team on June 12 at Crowhurst Road to make Sussex roads safer for everyone.

“Eighty four Offences were recorded; 41 Offences of 36 to 39 mph, 40 Offences of 40-49 mph, and three Offences of 50+ mph

Hastings Police recorded 84 people speeding in a residential road in Hastings on Sunday (June 12). Picture from Hastings Police Twitter.

“Roads Policing Unit issued seven Traffic Offence Reports, including one summons.”

Community Speed Watch is an educational scheme designed to help people reduce speeding traffic though their community.

It enables volunteers to work within their community to raise awareness of the dangers of speeding and to help control the problem locally.