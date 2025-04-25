This is how much the site of a former Hastings pub sold for at auction

By Richard Gladstone
Published 25th Apr 2025, 12:40 BST
The site of a former Hastings pub that closed down almost 20 years ago has been sold at an auction in London.

The derelict building in Old London Road, Ore, which used to be the Hare & Hounds pub, was marketed by Auction House London in Hampstead, for a guide price of £150,000 or more and advertised on Rightmove.co.uk.

It went up for auction on April 23.

Auction House London said the site sold for £190,000.

The former Hare & Hounds pub

Hastings Borough Council granted planning permission in April 2023 for the site to be turned into five flats.

On its website, Rightmove said: “The property comprises a substantial semi-detached building arranged to provide a lower ground and ground floor former public house with a first and second floor six-bedroom split level flat.

“The property benefits from a rear garden.”

The property has a cellar and storage room, a bar area, kitchen and toilets, as well as store rooms.

The Hare & Hounds was initially a farm dwelling that was built in 1590 during the reign of Elizabeth I.

It was a popular pub in its heyday. The first theatre in Hastings was established there in the 1700s.

Both the theatre and the pub were destroyed by a fire in 1867.

The pub was partly rebuilt and then finally closed its doors in 2006.

The building has remained empty since.

