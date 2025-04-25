This is how much the site of a former Hastings pub sold for at auction
The derelict building in Old London Road, Ore, which used to be the Hare & Hounds pub, was marketed by Auction House London in Hampstead, for a guide price of £150,000 or more and advertised on Rightmove.co.uk.
It went up for auction on April 23.
Auction House London said the site sold for £190,000.
Hastings Borough Council granted planning permission in April 2023 for the site to be turned into five flats.
On its website, Rightmove said: “The property comprises a substantial semi-detached building arranged to provide a lower ground and ground floor former public house with a first and second floor six-bedroom split level flat.
“The property benefits from a rear garden.”
The property has a cellar and storage room, a bar area, kitchen and toilets, as well as store rooms.
The Hare & Hounds was initially a farm dwelling that was built in 1590 during the reign of Elizabeth I.
It was a popular pub in its heyday. The first theatre in Hastings was established there in the 1700s.
Both the theatre and the pub were destroyed by a fire in 1867.
The pub was partly rebuilt and then finally closed its doors in 2006.
The building has remained empty since.
