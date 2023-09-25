As it's reported that 162 ticket offices in Southern England are set for closure in the next year, Oak Tree Mobility has delved into the impact of these on both elderly and disabled individuals.

New insights into the evolving digital landscape reveal the challenges and hurdles the elderly face in today's tech-dominated era - with banking, transportation, and parking sectors pinpointed as areas of concern.

The shift to online banking

Age UK's Ipsos poll provides a revealing insight into banking preferences among the elderly:

Picture courtesy of Govia Thameslink Railway

– 27% remain dependent on physical branches or alternatives like Post Offices

– 58% of individuals aged 85 and above prefer face-to-face banking interactions

– 75% of those aged 65+ wish to conduct transactions in person at branches

Banks are disappearing from the high street at a rapid rate as customers are pushed to manage their money online. Data from Which? found that banks or building societies have closed or are scheduled to close 5,838 branches, around 54 each month, since 2015. In 2023 a massive 661 branches have been announced as due to shut in the next year.

Digital platforms, devoid of human interaction, lack the personal touch many older adults cherish. Dealing with a familiar bank representative offers not only tailored services but also a comforting sense of security. For many, visiting a bank branch goes beyond banking; it's a social engagement, a human connection that digital platforms cannot emulate.

Transportation and automation – the roadblocks ahead

With 1,000 ticket offices set to be closed across the UK next year, this massive shift to automation might seem efficient, but it raises genuine concerns for the elderly and others who find solace in in-person services. Even though only 12% of tickets are bought at these stations, this figure represents a substantial 168 million out of the 1.4 billion journeys taken between April 2022 to March 2023.

These offices are more than mere transactional points; they embody accessibility, a personal touch, and inclusivity in the realm of travel. To maintain a transportation system that is truly comprehensive, accommodating, and user-centric, it's vital to cater to all, not just the technologically adept.

Automated parking – a space too far?

Nearly a fifth (19%) of drivers say their council has either scrapped machines or is consulting on doing so, according to a survey of 1,900 drivers by the RAC.

Digital parking solutions are increasingly being adopted by councils across the UK. An important demographic, the elderly, are particularly vulnerable. Approximately 22% of individuals aged 65 and above are not internet users, and even those who are, often limit their online engagements. The shift to digital interfaces could pose cognitive and physical challenges for them.

For many seniors, navigating mobile apps or SMS-based payment systems isn't just a matter of unfamiliarity. Physical limitations, such as dry skin affecting touch screen responsiveness, or cognitive challenges like subjective cognitive decline, can make these digital interfaces particularly daunting. Such barriers can lead to increased parking violations due to non-payment or errors in the payment process.

Verity Kick at Oak Tree Mobility said: “Automation is undoubtedly a game-changer. It's like the next step in our journey of making tasks easier and faster. But for some, especially our elders, it feels more like a sudden leap than a gentle step. Many of them grew up in a world where a conversation, a handshake, or a friendly face at the counter made the difference.

“There's something special about human interaction. It's the reassurance in someone's voice, the patience in their explanation, or just the comfort of being understood.

“Moreover, from a perspective of social interaction, automation often strips the nuances and warmth of the human touch. While automation is quick and efficient, it doesn't always ‘get’ us the way another person does.

“Additionally, we must remember that not everyone has the technical knowledge or ability to navigate these automated systems. As we embrace newer tech, it's essential to keep it user-friendly and approachable.

“We should think about our grandparents or elderly neighbours, and even those who might need support from a less able or disabled perspective when we're designing or adopting new systems. Maybe even have a chat with them, understand what they find tricky, and use that feedback. It's crucial to provide the necessary tools and training so they don't feel left out.