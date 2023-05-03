Thousands of people across Sussex will be celebrating the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen on Saturday, May 6, 2023. There will be street parties, church services and community celebrations. If you are organising or attending one of these and would like to share your photos and memories of the event – this is how you do it.

Sussex World is the website serving the whole of East and West Sussex and it has a huge monthly audience. Its content comes from a team of journalists working across the two counties who also write for Sussex World’s prestigious weekly newspapers.

These newspapers are: Chichester Observer, Bognor Regis Observer, Midhurst and Petworth Observer, Hastings and Rye Observer, Bexhill and Battle Observer, Eastbourne Herald, Littlehampton Gazette, Worthing Herald, Mid Sussex Times, Crawley Observer, West Sussex County Times, West Sussex Gazette and the Sussex Express Series.

If you would like a photo or photos of your community celebration to appear on Sussex World and potentially in your local newspaper, it is very easy for you to do.

Britain's King Charles III attends a reception at Clarence House in London on February 23, 2023

Simply go to our portal Your World https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD and select ‘Sussex World’ from the menu.

Upload one or more photos making sure that you took the photograph and that they are suitable to be shared.

Add a headline, for example: ‘This is how the village of xxx celebrated the Coronation of King Charles III’

Write a simple introduction, for example: ‘One hundred people attended a Coronation street party at xxx.’

Then give some additional information – anything that made the day special, what you really enjoyed about it. Be certain to say where in Sussex the event was held.

We will look forward to receiving your reports and publishing them on https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/ and then in your local newspaper.