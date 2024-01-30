This is the best Hastings shop as voted for by local people

The store, in Queens Road, was opened by local man Tim Barton on the site of the old Blockbuster video shop. It made a short-list of three for the competition, with the other two shops being Mame’s Place, Bobby & Dandy Vintage Store, both in George Street, in Hastings Old Town.

Book Buster is a remainder and second hand bookshop, that also has a selection of new books. It is known for its good selections of on ecology counter-culture, music, graphic novels, classic SciFi and politics and also sells records, DVDs and greetings cards by local artist.

It is known for its unfaltering support of local writers and publications, often holding book launches and author events.

The MP said: “Congratulations to Book Buster and to every single business that took part and those who got involved to show how much they appreciated our high street and small business owners. When we shop locally, we are not just buying a product or a service, but investing in our community, neighbours and shared future.

"The event showcased the incredible diversity and quality of our local businesses. The award was deserved and it was lovely chatting to Tim at the weekend.

“I am so thrilled with the number of votes and participation from from shoppers, fans and business owners in out Best Shop of the Year competition. Hastings and Rye has so much to offer, and these businesses deserve all the recognition they can get.”

Tim’s customers were quick to recognise the award, congratulating the win and praising Tim for his hard work.

Have you read? Hastings shop abandons plans to be cash only

1 . Book Buster Book Buster Photo: supplied

2 . Book Buster Book Buster Photo: supplied