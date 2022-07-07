This is what firefighters were doing in Hastings today

The exercise allows the Hastings and Rother teams to practice emergency procedures.

Passers-by were able to see the service try out a new turntable ladder on a building.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “The purpose of this exercise was to test a new appliance and equipment capabilities and training in a realistic environment is always beneficial to crews.

"The exercise was based around using an Aerial Ladder Platform and we also practised line rescue and trauma care. Bohemia Road Fire Station would like to thank The Source staff for accommodating us today and also would like to thank members of public for their support.”

