This is what's planned for Bexhill's day-long Coronation celebrations

Bexhill will be holding its own celebrations to mark the Coronation of King Charles III this May.

By Richard Gladstone
Published 21st Mar 2023, 13:19 GMT

Bexhill Chamber of Commerce and the De La Warr Pavilion are organising the event on the seafront, which will include a live screening of the Coronation on Saturday, May 6.

King Charles III will be coronated alongside Camilla the Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey on the day and organisers of Bexhill’s celebrations said everyone is welcome to join in the free festivities on Bexhill seafront.

Howard Martin, president of Bexhill Chamber of Commerce, said: “We have teamed up with the De La Warr Pavilion to create a whole day of fantastic free family entertainment with a giant video screen showing live coverage of the royal processions and ceremonies from 9am, through to a special coronation celebration concert on the De La Warr Pavilion Terrace from 4pm to 9pm.

Most Popular
The De La Warr Pavilion
The De La Warr Pavilion
The De La Warr Pavilion

"There will be a family funfair with extra special children's attractions from Knockhatch Adventure Park, a very special street food festival by local hospitality businesses like Tratorria Italiana, Desi Bites, Bentleys Steak House and tea and cakes from the Bexhill Lions.

"The line-up of local musicians for the evening concert brings together the very best musical talents from around our area to create a stupendous festival of music that really is fit for a king.

“The award-winning Rother Community Choir will perform their stirring and patriotic Last Night of the Proms set followed by the stunning local soloist Lea Goddard with her enchanting rat pack style hits of the 40s and 50s.

"The evening will be headlined by the stadium rock covers band The Rockitmen with their special Queen set supported by the sophisticated Sound Syndicate smashing the pop hist from the 70s to 2000s. The Bexhill Coronation Concert will be every bit as entertaining and special as the King's own Coronation concert at Windsor Castle on May 7.

Rother Community Choir
Rother Community Choir
Rother Community Choir

"We couldn't put on these fantastic events if it wasn't for the support of local businesses like Maltbys Property Management, who are one of our lead partners on the project, alongside smaller businesses like the Buenos Aires Guest House.

"Bexhill businesses really do pull together to deliver for our community when there is a national event of historic proportions."

1066 Rockitmen
1066 Rockitmen
1066 Rockitmen
