This is when a Hastings restaurant is expected to reopen following a major fire in the Old Town

A restaurant that was badly damaged in a fire in the Old Town earlier this month will not be reopening for some time, its owners have announced.

The Rainbow Restaurant, in Sturdee Place, suffered extensive damage after a fire broke out at a former amusement arcade in George Street.

Owners said that they had to close the restaurant due to ‘significant damage’ caused by the blaze.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said firefighters were called to the scene just after 7.15pm on Wednesday, January 18, with up to 10 pumps spending all night tackling the blaze. Residents in nearby properties also had to be evacuated.

The Rainbow Restaurant

Firefighters were still at the scene early the next morning and the road had to be closed off to traffic until later that day.

On the Rainbow Restaurant’s Facebook page, its owners said on Friday (January 27): “Unfortunately we won’t be able to open the Rainbow Restaurant for at least six months. It is far too dangerous to start rebuilding until the arcade is pulled down. We will miss all our lovely customers and look forward to welcoming you all back as soon as possible.”

Since the fire, the restaurant’s owners have received an outpouring of support from the community. A JustGiving page has been set up in aid of the restaurant’s owners to help them with costs. As of today (January 30), £1,500 had been raised so far.

“We at the Rainbow Restaurant have received so much love and support and lots of offers to help. We’re very grateful. Thank you,” owners on the restaurant’s Facebook page said.

Firefighters at the scene on Wednesday, January 18. Picture by Kevin Boorman

The three-storey building in George Street used to operate as an amusement arcade and once housed a nightclub.

The building was sold for redevelopment into 20 flats in November last year. Planning permission was then sought to demolish the building to make way for four commercial units and 21 flats. But the application has since been withdrawn.

Today (Monday, January 30), a Sussex Police spokesperson said the cause of the fire was being treated as arson.

The spokesperson said: “Following enquiries, the fire is now being treated as deliberate ignition. An investigation is underway.”