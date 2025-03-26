A date has been announced on when a shop in Bexhill town centre will be closing.

Shoe Zone, in Devonshire Road, has signs up in its windows, informing customers that the store will be shutting.

The store said it will close permanently on May 13.

It has had signs up in its windows, informing customers that the store will be shutting, since last November after the company announced a number of its branches would shut.

Shoe Zone in Bexhill is closing down

The premises is also now being advertised by commercial property agents Dyer & Hobbis as available to rent for £29,500 per annum.

The site, billed as a ‘prime town centre retail unit, is under offer, Dyer & Hobbis said.

In 2020, Shoe Zone warned it could close 100 of its branches.

It followed a BBC article, in which chief executive Anthony Smith said the firm was closing about 20 stores each year, but pointed out that sales online and in out-of-town areas were 'going well'.

The national budget footwear retailer had more than 500 stores in the UK and Ireland and employed more than 4,000 employees in 2020.

The company, which was founded in 1917, now has more than 330 stores throughout the UK and and more than 2,500 employees, as a number of branches have closed down since.

Shoe Zone suffered due to the Covid pandemic and related lockdowns, which resulted in declining revenue.