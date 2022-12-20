This is when Hastings bin collections will run over the Christmas and New Year period

They will be running one working day later than usual from Tuesday, December 27. Collections will return to normal on Monday, January 2.
Garden waste and bulky waste collections will be suspended from Monday, December 26 and will restart on Monday, January 9, 2023.
Cllr Ali Roark, lead for the environment at Hastings Borough Council, said: “Even though our offices will be officially closed over the Christmas and New Year period, there will still be lots of council staff working, including those at the cemetery and crematorium.
"If anyone has any issues during the office close-down that they would like to report to us, this can be done easily at My Hastings. This includes reporting missed bins, fly tips and problems with car parks.”
Hastings Borough Council offices will be closed from 3pm on Friday (December 23), until Tuesday, January 3, 2023.