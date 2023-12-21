Highways bosses have announced when major footpath repair works in Hastings town centre will start.

The works were supposed to run from the end of October to early this month but were delayed.

East Sussex Highways said repairs will soon be carried out in several town centre streets.

On its website, it said: “Balfour Beatty is working in partnership with East Sussex County Council to manage the highways service across East Sussex. As part of this, we will be carrying out footway repairs on Queens Road, Wellington Place and Castle Street, Hastings.

John Bownas and Tony Olujobi, of Carib De L'Afrique in October by one of the footpaths that need repairing

“Work will be carried out on Castle Street between Tuesday, January 2 and Monday, January 22, Wellington Place between Tuesday, January 23 and Monday, February 12, and Queens Road between Tuesday, February 13 and Tuesday, March 5.

“The roads will remain open with minimal obstruction between 8am and 4pm.

“If required, we will put out ‘no parking’ signs and cones on the site to advise where parking is restricted. Please avoid parking in these locations as it will delay our works.

“All of these works are subject to favourable weather conditions, for example heavy rain may affect the progress of the works.

“Properties close to the carriageway may experience a temporary disturbance as this can be a noisy process and those properties may experience flashing lights and reversing sirens.

“We would like to take this opportunity to apologise in advance for any inconvenience or disruption this work may cause, however this forms part of our continuing improvement for the East Sussex highway network.”

Last month, a spokesperson for East Sussex County Council said the works had been delayed until the New Year to avoid work being carried out during the busy pre-Christmas period. The county council also said additional sections of the footpaths in the town centre had been identified as needing repair following a site visit.

Hastings businesses expressed anger and frustration after the delay was announced at the end of October.

John Bownas, manager of Love Hastings said after pressure from many sides, the county council had agreed to carry out a major repair programme along Wellington Place and Pelham Place to fix hundreds of loose and broken paving slabs.