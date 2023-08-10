A new film starring movie legend Michael Caine, which was filmed in East Sussex, will be released in cinemas soon.

The film, called The Great Escaper, was filmed in the county late last year.

Crews were spotted on Hastings and St Leonards seafronts on October 6 last year filming scenes for the movie.

The 90-year-old Hollywood actor was seen being pushed in a wheelchair in Camber during the same week.

Coincidentally, The Great Escaper will be released in cinemas on Friday, October 6 this year.

In the film, Sir Michael Caine, CBE, takes on the role of a Second World War veteran.

He plays Bernard Jordan who escapes from his care home to attend the 70th anniversary of the D-Day Landings in France.

The film is based on the real-life story of Bernard Jordan, who disappeared from his nursing home in 2014 to attend the 70th anniversary D-Day commemorations in France.

Mr Jordan sparked a police search when he left the care home in Hove to join fellow veterans.

The 90-year-old former navy officer died in January 2015.

During filming in Camber Sands last year, one of the local bars was converted into 'Bar la Normandie' as part of the scene. Filming also took place on the beach.

Hastings resident Sam ‘Elvis’ Lebat, 39, spotted Sir Michael Caine as film crews were on the seafront in Hastings last October. The carer said he even had the chance to chat to the veteran actor between film shoots, describing him as ‘down-to-earth and friendly’.

He said: “I told him I was a big fan of his and have been for a long time and have watched all of his movies, especially The Italian Job. He said I was a great fan.”

In The Great Escaper, veteran actress Glenda Jackson, 87, plays Bernard Jordan’s wife Irene.

Both Glenda Jackson and Michael Caine starred together in The Romantic Englishwoman in 1975.

The Great Escaper was Glenda Jackson’s last movie she featured in before she died in June this year.

The film was directed by the BAFTA nominated Oliver Parker from a script by BAFTA-nominee William Ivory. It was also produced by BAFTA-nominees Robert Bernstein and Douglas Rae and is an Ecosse Films production for Pathé and BBC Film.

Sir Michael Caine visited Hastings previously as part of the filming for the 2009 film, Is There Anybody There?

