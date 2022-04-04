This is when you can buy early bird tickets for Tulleys Farm's Pick Your Own Pumpkin event

This year, Tulleys Farm, home of the world famous Shocktober Fest, will be planting 600,000 seeds over 90 acres of farmland producing 1 million pumpkins.

The event will have over 30 different photo opportunities for guests to get the best seasonal, autumnal selfie.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Live roaming characters are set to return for the 2022 event. Street food and a bar will be available.

Tulleys Farm’s Pick Your Own Pumpkin returns for 2022