This is when you can expect the next high tide and low tide in Sussex on Sunday August 14

Here’s what you can expect at the key beaches across the county today, according to the BBC.
Bognor
High tide 1.59pm, low tide 7.43pm (the first high tide on August 15 is 2.15am).
Littlehampton
High tide 2.02pm, low tide 7.51pm (the first high tide on August 15 is 2.18am).
Worthing
High tide 2.02pm, low tide 7.51pm (the first high tide on August 15 is 2.18am).
Brighton
High tide 1.49pm, low tide 7.57pm (the first high tide on August 15 is 2.02am)
Eastbourne
High tide 1.50pm, low tide 8.20pm (the first high tide on August 15 is 2.06am)
Hastings
High tide 1.35pm, low tide 8.53pm (the first high tide on August 15 is 2.03am)
Newhaven
High tide 1.49pm, low tide 8.03pm (the first high tide on August 15 is 2.04am).
