This is when you can expect the next high tide and low tide in Sussex on Sunday August 14

People visiting Sussex’s sun-drenched beaches today (Sunday, August 14) may want to know what times high tide and low tide are.

By Lawrence Smith
Sunday, 14th August 2022, 4:02 pm

Here’s what you can expect at the key beaches across the county today, according to the BBC.

Bognor

High tide 1.59pm, low tide 7.43pm (the first high tide on August 15 is 2.15am).

Littlehampton

High tide 2.02pm, low tide 7.51pm (the first high tide on August 15 is 2.18am).

Worthing

High tide 2.02pm, low tide 7.51pm (the first high tide on August 15 is 2.18am).

Brighton

High tide 1.49pm, low tide 7.57pm (the first high tide on August 15 is 2.02am)

Eastbourne

High tide 1.50pm, low tide 8.20pm (the first high tide on August 15 is 2.06am)

Hastings

High tide 1.35pm, low tide 8.53pm (the first high tide on August 15 is 2.03am)

Newhaven

High tide 1.49pm, low tide 8.03pm (the first high tide on August 15 is 2.04am).

