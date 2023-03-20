Edit Account-Sign Out
This is where and when dogs will be banned on Adur and Worthing beaches - including Goring, Kingston, Lancing, Shoreham, Southwick and Fishersgate

With the summer months approaching, here is where and when beaches will be closed to dogs in the Adur and Worthing district.

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 20th Mar 2023, 14:38 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 15:16 GMT

There are no restrictions for dogs on Adur beaches which include: Kingston Beach, Lancing Beach, Shoreham Beach, Southwick and Fishersgate beaches.

However, Worthing and Goring will have a ban in place this year, restricting where dogs can go on the beaches.

Between May 1 and September 30 each year, all dogs must be kept on a lead and walked only on the promenade.

All owners are also required to clean up dog waste, and use the waste bins provided.

The zones are regularly monitored and those found to be in breach of the restrictions may be liable to a fixed penalty notice (£100) or prosecution, according to Adur and Worthing councils.

1. Adur and Worthing beach closures for dog owners to be aware of

With the summer months approaching, here is where and when beaches will be closed to dogs in the Adur and Worthing district. Photo: Getty

Dogs are banned on the beaches in Worthing this summer from Heene Road to Splash Point rocks.

2. Worthing

Dogs are banned on the beaches in Worthing this summer from Heene Road to Splash Point rocks. Photo: JPI

Dogs are banned from the beach in Goring between the launch ramp in line with Seafield Avenue and the launch ramp at Worthing Sailing Club.

3. Goring

Dogs are banned from the beach in Goring between the launch ramp in line with Seafield Avenue and the launch ramp at Worthing Sailing Club. Photo: Google

Kingston Beach allows dogs all year long.

4. Kingston - open to dogs all year

Kingston Beach allows dogs all year long. Photo: Google

