With the summer months approaching, here is where and when beaches will be closed to dogs in the Adur and Worthing district.

There are no restrictions for dogs on Adur beaches which include: Kingston Beach, Lancing Beach, Shoreham Beach, Southwick and Fishersgate beaches.

However, Worthing and Goring will have a ban in place this year, restricting where dogs can go on the beaches.

Between May 1 and September 30 each year, all dogs must be kept on a lead and walked only on the promenade.

All owners are also required to clean up dog waste, and use the waste bins provided.

The zones are regularly monitored and those found to be in breach of the restrictions may be liable to a fixed penalty notice (£100) or prosecution, according to Adur and Worthing councils.

