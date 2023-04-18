With the summer months approaching, here is where and when beaches will be closed to dogs in East Sussex.
There are restrictions in place across many East Sussex beaches which see dogs being prohibited between May 1 and September 30.
Failure to follow these rules can result in a fine in some areas, including Seaford where the maximum penalty is £500.
See below to find out where dogs are banned on beaches across East Sussex this summer, including: Brighton, Eastbourne, Seaford, Pett Level and Winchelsea, Hastings, Bexhill and St Leonards.
You can find more information on your local beach’s council website.
2. Brighton and Hove
There are no dog-friendly beaches in Central Brighton, but the council has an interactive map on its website which shows where dogs are allowed in surrounding areas, such as Hove, Rottingdean and Saltdean. Where possible, there are also signs on beach entrances which state if dogs are allowed or not. From October 1 to April 30, dogs are permitted on all beaches. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
3. Eastbourne
From May 1 to September 30, dogs must be kept on leads at all times and are banned from the main resort beach, between the Wish Tower and Pier. For dog-owners looking for all-round access, Holywell beach is open to dogs all year round. Photo: JPI
4. Hastings
In Hastings, dogs are banned between the Harbour Arm and the pier from May 1 – September 30. Dogs are, however, allowed on the pier decking, as long as they are on a lead, well-behaved and if there is not an event taking place at the time. Photo: UGC