This is where and when dogs will be banned on East Sussex beaches - including Brighton and Hove, Eastbourne, Seaford, St Leonards, Hastings and Rother

With the summer months approaching, here is where and when beaches will be closed to dogs in East Sussex.

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 18th Apr 2023, 13:04 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 13:33 BST

There are restrictions in place across many East Sussex beaches which see dogs being prohibited between May 1 and September 30.

Failure to follow these rules can result in a fine in some areas, including Seaford where the maximum penalty is £500.

See below to find out where dogs are banned on beaches across East Sussex this summer, including: Brighton, Eastbourne, Seaford, Pett Level and Winchelsea, Hastings, Bexhill and St Leonards.

You can find more information on your local beach’s council website.

With the summer months approaching, here is where and when beaches will be closed to dogs in East Sussex.

1. East Sussex beach closures for dog owners to be aware of

Photo: Getty

There are no dog-friendly beaches in Central Brighton, but the council has an interactive map on its website which shows where dogs are allowed in surrounding areas, such as Hove, Rottingdean and Saltdean. Where possible, there are also signs on beach entrances which state if dogs are allowed or not. From October 1 to April 30, dogs are permitted on all beaches.

2. Brighton and Hove

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

From May 1 to September 30, dogs must be kept on leads at all times and are banned from the main resort beach, between the Wish Tower and Pier. For dog-owners looking for all-round access, Holywell beach is open to dogs all year round.

3. Eastbourne

Photo: JPI

In Hastings, dogs are banned between the Harbour Arm and the pier from May 1 – September 30. Dogs are, however, allowed on the pier decking, as long as they are on a lead, well-behaved and if there is not an event taking place at the time.

4. Hastings

Photo: UGC

