Hastings Old Town pub The Albion is holding an evening of mayhem and merriment for Twelfth Night on Friday January 6.

There will be a wassail ceremony with dancing, a Lord and Lady of Misrule and a performance by the Hollington Tipteerers of a local Mummers play. The ceremony gets underway at 7pm, with mummers and a wassail ceremony from 8pm. Local band Buddha Triangle will also be performing. People attending are invited to wear costumes, masks or a silly hat.

Friday is the 12th day of Christmas when Christmas trees and decorations have to come down to avoid bad luck. Traditionally in England it was also a day of revelry and games with wild parties and colourful characters.

Historically, Twelfth Night saw a temporary suspension of rules and social orders. Celebrants sang songs and ate Three Kings’ or Twelfth Night cake.

One of the most popular Twelfth Night traditions was to hide a pea and a bean within the cake. The man who discovered the bean would be proclaimed Lord or King of Misrule, while the lady who found the pea would be Lady or Queen of Misrule. The Lord of Misrule was usually a peasant or commoner who led the drinking and debauchery, as Twelfth Night was one of the few times of the year where servants were allowed to mix with their masters, sometimes even switching roles through disguises.

Themes for Twelfth Night Characters could be – historical, pantomime, theatrical, comical, seasonal, fairy-tale, nursery rhyme or Shakespearian.

Some typical names of Twelfth Night Characters include Toby Tipple, Lord Flirt-Away, Sir Fopling Flutter, Sir Tunbelly Clumsy, Billy Pantaloon, Sir Harry Hard-To-Please, Sir Gorbelly Gobblegoose, Miss Frolic, Lord Spendthrift and Lady Racket.

The Albion event includes passing a wassail bowl of hot, spiced cider dancing around the Albion ‘Apple Tree’, guarded by a ‘Tit’ sitting amongst the branches. Slices of Twelfth Night Cake will be distributed and a King and Queen appointed.

The Albion pub in Hastings Old Town is hosting traditional Twelfth Night celebrations

The Albion is at Marine Parade, on the seafront, with another entrance in George Street.

