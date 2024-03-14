This is why 22 fabulous flower arrangements were given as prizes in Sussex

There was a huge turnout of Sussex Area of NAFAS (National Association of Floral Arrangement Societies) members at Plumpton village hall on Monday for a meeting of floral designers across Sussex. Photo: Gary Shipton

Members and non-members present had a double treat. In the morning, they heard a talk by Gary Shipton, Editor-in-Chief of Sussex Newspapers speaking on the theme ‘Hold the Front Page’. Gary enthralled the members with his humorous reminiscences from a lifetime spent in the press and the media.

After lunch, it was down to the serious business of floral design. The afternoon’s floral designer was Chelsea medallist and National demonstrator Vanessa Wellock from Ilkley in Yorkshire. Vanessa held the members attention as she produced 22 fabulous arrangements which went to those lucky members who were successful in the raffle.

Commented Gaenor Circus, Sussex Area Chairman: “The numbers attending and the plaudits received after the meeting were confirmation that the event, one of three held annually, was a huge success.

Vanessa Wellock from Ilkley in Yorkshire produced 22 fabulous arrangements for the Sussex Area of NAFAS (National Association of Floral Arrangement Societies) members at Plumpton village hall on Monday for a meeting of floral designers across Sussex. Photo: Gaenor Circus

“Sussex Area of NAFAS is one of 21 areas throughout the country. Sussex Area has flower clubs throughout East and West Sussex. Please do take a look at our website where you will find comprehensive information about Sussex Area of NAFAS and its constituent clubs at which visitors will be most welcome.”