Motorists are facing disruption and detours with a stretch of the A259 to be closed to traffic from 7pm – 6am between Monday March 4 and Friday March 22.

The road closure is to allow East Sussex Highways contractors Balfour Beatty to carry out resurfacing work. The work will include removing and replacing the existing road surface, kerbing and footway repairs and the replacement of a high friction surface in some locations.

Cllr Leader Julia Hilton responded to local residents who said they were surprised that the Bourne needed re-surfacing as it is one of the least pothole affected roads in the area.

Cllr Hilton said: “There is one section, adjacent to the Isobel Blackman Centre and Bourne Court, that every lorry and bus bumps over, causing adjacent buildings to shudder and vibrate, so this at least needs addressing.

"The road sinks in places, just south of the pedestrian crossing, near Courthouse Street, possibly because of the stream running under the road. This section need completely re-building to make it safe and stop the buildings shaking when heavy lorries drive over the section that has sunk.”

Residents say they are concerned that the road works will cut off access from the pay and display public car park in the Bourne, during the evening period and that they may affect theatre-goers using the Stables Theatre in the Bourne during March. They have called on drivers with resident parking permits to be allowed free parking in the Rock-a-Nore car park while the work is carried out.

The roadworks stretch between East parade, on the seafront, and Old London Road, going through The Bourne. This will also include the entrance to Harold Road. A diversion route will be in place via Priory Road, Mount Pleasant Road and Elphinstone Road. An alternative diversion route will be in place for HGV’s via the A21, A28 and A268.

Access for residents will be unaffected between the junction of Old London Road and Priory Road, to 100 metres north of the junction with the High Street. There will also be areas of no parking along the route with cones and signs in place.

Properties close to the carriageway may experience temporary disturbance, including noise and flashing lights.

The contractors have said that the work will be subject to weather conditions and could be delayed in the event of heavy rain.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Highways said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any disruption or inconvenience this work may cause. However, this forms part of our continuing improvement for the East Sussex highway network.”