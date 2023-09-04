Some Hastings residents got a shock on Saturday when film star and comedian Eddie Izzard turned up on their doorstep on Saturday.

Eddie, who is also known as Suzy Izzard, joined Hastings Mayor Margi O’Callaghan on the Labour campaign trail, meeting and chatting with residents.

Cllr O’Callaghan said: “We had some great conversations and chat.”

Hastings Old Town resident Janie Watson said: “It’s not everyday you get Eddie Izzard at your door.”

Eddie Izzard pictured on the campaign trail with Hastings Mayor Margi O'Callaghan

Eddie is from the Hastings area, born and growing up in the Sidley area of Bexhill.

A dedicated Labour Party activist, Izzard twice ran unsuccessfully for the party's National Executive Committee. In August, Izzard announced her campaign to become the next Labour MP for Brighton Pavilion, replacing the incumbent MP Caroline Lucas, who is standing down at the next general election.

Izzard starred in the television series The Riches (2007–2008), and has appeared in numerous films, including Ocean's Twelve (2004), Ocean's Thirteen (2007), Valkyrie (2008), Absolutely Anything (2015) and Six Minutes to Midnight (2020).