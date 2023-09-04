BREAKING
This is why Eddie Izzard was in Hastings on Saturday

Some Hastings residents got a shock on Saturday when film star and comedian Eddie Izzard turned up on their doorstep on Saturday.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 4th Sep 2023, 11:33 BST

Eddie, who is also known as Suzy Izzard, joined Hastings Mayor Margi O’Callaghan on the Labour campaign trail, meeting and chatting with residents.

Cllr O’Callaghan said: “We had some great conversations and chat.”

Hastings Old Town resident Janie Watson said: “It’s not everyday you get Eddie Izzard at your door.”

Eddie Izzard pictured on the campaign trail with Hastings Mayor Margi O'CallaghanEddie Izzard pictured on the campaign trail with Hastings Mayor Margi O'Callaghan
Eddie is from the Hastings area, born and growing up in the Sidley area of Bexhill.

A dedicated Labour Party activist, Izzard twice ran unsuccessfully for the party's National Executive Committee. In August, Izzard announced her campaign to become the next Labour MP for Brighton Pavilion, replacing the incumbent MP Caroline Lucas, who is standing down at the next general election.

Izzard starred in the television series The Riches (2007–2008), and has appeared in numerous films, including Ocean's Twelve (2004), Ocean's Thirteen (2007), Valkyrie (2008), Absolutely Anything (2015) and Six Minutes to Midnight (2020).

In 2016 Izzard donated his family’s model railway layout to Bexhill Museum. The layout features an accurate model of the old Sidley Station. The 00-gauge model railway built by Eddie, her brother Mark and their father John. It was started in 1959 by John, two years before Eddie was born.

