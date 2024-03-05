This is why firefighters were in Hastings Old Town
Firefighters attended an incident in the Old Town in Hastings this afternoon (Tuesday, March 5).
Crews were called to the scene at The Bourne.
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said two fire engines attended.
A spokesperson said: “We were called on March 5 at 1pm to reports of a fire at a domestic property in The Bourne, Hastings. Firefighters from Wadhurst and Herstmonceux were called to attend.
“The fire was out on arrival. There were no casualties reported.”