This is why firefighters were in Hastings Old Town

Firefighters attended an incident in the Old Town in Hastings this afternoon (Tuesday, March 5).
By Richard Gladstone
Published 5th Mar 2024, 14:39 GMT
Crews were called to the scene at The Bourne.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said two fire engines attended.

A spokesperson said: “We were called on March 5 at 1pm to reports of a fire at a domestic property in The Bourne, Hastings. Firefighters from Wadhurst and Herstmonceux were called to attend.

“The fire was out on arrival. There were no casualties reported.”

