The helicopter from Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) landed on White Rock Gardens shortly before 5pm yesterday (Sunday, April 24) to take the man to hospital.

A spokesperson for the KSS said: “A helicopter attended a male patient involved in a road traffic collision in St Leonards-on-Sea.

“Our crew arrived on scene at 16:43 where they worked with SECAmb and Sussex Police to help treat the patient who was taken to hospital by air.”