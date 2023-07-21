'This isn't goodbye, it's see you soon!' - Regis Centre team celebrates last day before rejuvenation works begin

"We are truly grateful for all the memories made in our wonderful theatre, leaky rain buckets and all” a spokesperson said. “We move forward with excitement for the new venue and we will keep you updated with news of our events and classes during our closure period. This isn’t goodbye, it’s see you soon!”The £15 million facelift, courtesy of the Levelling Up Fund, will see the overall number of seats increase to 386, improved sightlines and legroom in the theatre itself, several aesthetic improvements, and the use of the foyer as a public exhibition space. Presented earlier this year, the plans were largely well received by members of the public.