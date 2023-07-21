NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

'This isn't goodbye, it's see you soon!' - Regis Centre team celebrates last day before rejuvenation works begin

Saturday (July 22) is The Regis Centre’s last day open to the public before rejuvenation works begin.
By Connor Gormley
Published 21st Jul 2023, 16:16 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 16:16 BST
The Regis Centre plans. Picture: Arun Arts.The Regis Centre plans. Picture: Arun Arts.
The Regis Centre plans. Picture: Arun Arts.

After that, building on the new, improved version of the centre will begin in earnest, with the team having packed up and moved to temporary offices elsewhere.

"We are truly grateful for all the memories made in our wonderful theatre, leaky rain buckets and all” a spokesperson said. “We move forward with excitement for the new venue and we will keep you updated with news of our events and classes during our closure period. This isn’t goodbye, it’s see you soon!”The £15 million facelift, courtesy of the Levelling Up Fund, will see the overall number of seats increase to 386, improved sightlines and legroom in the theatre itself, several aesthetic improvements, and the use of the foyer as a public exhibition space. Presented earlier this year, the plans were largely well received by members of the public.

Read more

Council to host second public consultation event for Bognor Regis theatre's renovation

Related topics:CouncilLevelling Up Fund