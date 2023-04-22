Set on a cobbled hill in the historic town of Rye, the charming Grade 2 Mermaid Inn is one of the most photographed buildings in Sussex.

But the idyllic looking Inn, which dates from 1420 also has a reputation for its many ghostly residents. The Mermaid has had a turbulent history, once being the favoured gathering spot for the notorious smugglers The Hawkhurst Gang, who were said to drink their with their loaded pistols on the table in front of them.

So famous is the Mermaid for its ghosts, it was once the subject to an investigation by Most Haunted – the paranormal TV reality show. The Elizabethan Room was said to be the scene of a duel involving two sword wielding men described as wearing "16th-century clothing.

Many unexplained light anomalies have been recorded in the middle of the night. On one occasion an employee was tending to the fireplace when all of the bottles on the bottle shelf at the other end of the room fell off. The ghost of a maid is said to be present in the inn; she was the girlfriend of one of the smugglers of the Hawkhurst Gang and was killed by his fellow gang members as they feared she knew too much and would expose them.

Other ghosts reportedly sighted at The Mermaid, include that of the lady in grey or white who sits by the fireplace, a white lady who walks across a room and stops at the foot of the bed and the apparition of a man who walks through the bathroom wall and into the main room. Unexplained cold spots have been reported as well as a rocking chair rocking independently.

But The Mermaid’s Haunted reputation hasn’t put visitors off from flocking to it. It has delightful bedrooms with four-poster beds, two comfortable lounges and a cosy bar with one of the largest log fire places in the country. It also boats a pretty terrace and a courtyard garden and is known for the high quality of its locally sourced food, with an AA Rosette-winning restaurant.

The Mermaid has traditionally been used as the venue for the Mayoral meal after Mayor Making ceremonies in the historic town.

Famous personages of the day who have stayed at the Inn, include Lord Alfred Douglas, Henry Dodge the American motorcar magnate and Ford Maddox Ford the novelist. Other visitors include Dame Ellen Terry the actress and the writers Hilaire Belloc, Henry James, Rupert Travers and Ben Travers.

If you are a would-be ghost hunter and you want to see the Mermaid for yourself, then owner Judith Blincow offers Guided Tours through the 600 year old building, on the last Sunday of each month providing a walk through time. These will be commencing at 4pm and 5pm. The next set of Tours are on Sunday April 30. Tours can be pre booked. Contact Reception through [email protected] or 01797223065. All they ask is for a donation to the Mermaid’s Charity, The National Deaf Children’s Society.