A new study has found that a seaside resort in Sussex is in the top ten 'most dangerous areas for pedestrians' in the UK.

Research by automobile experts at Ovoko analysed data from the UK’s Department for Transport to identify the areas in which the most collisions, that involved pedestrian injuries, occurred between 2013 and 2022.

Overall pedestrian casualties rose from 14,244 in 2020 to 18,667 in 2022, an increase of 31 per cent over two years, the study found.

Ranked as the most dangerous place was Blackpool – with 63.83 casualties per 100,000 residents. Liverpool came in second, with Blackburn in third.

Brighton and Hove was ranked as the seventh-most dangerous area in the UK, with 53.87 pedestrian collisions per 100,000 of the population – a total of 1,499 injuries over the past ten years. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

One city / town in Sussex made the top ten list.

A spokesperson for Ovoko said: “Dangerous pedestrian areas in the UK are a growing concern, as more people rely on walking in busy towns and cities. In some areas, crossing the street can feel like a gamble, with fast-moving traffic, unclear signage, and limited crossings creating a hazardous environment for walkers.

“Narrow pavements and poorly lit areas only add to the risk, making it difficult for people to navigate safely, especially during rush hour or in bad weather.

“The research shows that since 2020, there has been an increase in pedestrian casualties in most areas, and further action needs to be taken to protect them. In the top 10 most dangerous cities, Blackburn is the only city that has seen a drop in casualties from 69 in 2020 to 60 in 2022; others, such as Liverpool, saw an 82 per cent increase in casualties from 173 in 2020 to 315 in 2022.”