A Crawley Down escape room has been ranked in the top ten in the UK.

Tulleys Escape Rooms and Games is the fifth best escape room in the country, according to independent research from Wild Packs. Visit www.wildpacks.com.

The company, which specialises in helping young adults find summer camp jobs in America, said the study found the best escape rooms according to the number of five-star Tripadvisor reviews.

A Wild Packs spokesperson said: “Like Halloween, escape rooms have connotations of being scary, especially after the release of horror films like Escape Room which popularised the activity even more.

“The concept of being ‘trapped’ in a room that you can only escape by solving puzzles is intriguing as well as taps into our fear of being stuck in enclosed spaces. Timed puzzles combined with scary escape rooms help create an adrenaline rush in our bodies, which is why they are so popular for young adults and teens especially.”

Tulleys Escape Rooms & Games costs a minimum of £22 for one person and has received at least 3,429 five-star reviews on Tripadvisor.

Escape Live in Birmingham has been ranked as the best escape room in the UK, with 5662 five-star reviews.

