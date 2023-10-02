Children are being invited to an indoor ‘ultimate toy car playground’ – packed with Hot Wheels, Scalextric, Mario, Magic Track activities and more.

The Worthing Herald was invited along to watch as around 50 primary school children, spread over three hour-long sessions, took part in Wheely Good Fun event at Lancing Parish Hall last Saturday (September 23).

Junior car enthusiasts ‘can really unleash their imagination’ at the event, which started with sessions for hundreds of children before the summer holidays and is now gearing up for an autumn and winter ‘packed with Wheely Good Fun events every couple of weeks’.

“Wheely Good Fun is the ultimate toy car playground for children of primary school age,” event organisers Dave Chidley and Mark Kingston said.

Wheely Good Fun event at Lancing Parish Hall. Pictured is Lancing Parish Council chairman Mike Mendoza (left) with event organisers Dave Chidley and Mark Kingston. Photo: Steve Robards

"Our events are held at Lancing Parish Hall, whose main hall is large enough to hold all our fun equipment, with a café attached to the side.

"Whilst the kids have the times of their life, parents can relax in a quiet environment enjoying refreshments from our Fuel Station.

“We are noticing lots of returning families as the kids can not get enough of the fun and excitement that can be found within the hall.”

Local primary schools have been spreading the word to parents, with junior car enthusiasts from further afield also travelling especially for the event.

"During our sessions, which are an hour long, the kids are immersed in a wonderland of car fun,” Dave and Mark added.

"With incredible Hot Wheels, Mario Kart, Scalextric activities and hundreds and hundreds of cars there is never a shortage in things to entertain. With funky car themed music, snacks at the Fuel Station and a chill out area in the café the session the time flies.

"If you have children slightly younger than primary school age, we have equipment for them too – however they may need to be helped a little.

"The younger ones love our huge magic trax set, Mario Scalextric and floor street mat where their imagination can really be let loose.”

The organisers said the main idea behind the scheme was to ‘make sure that there is something fun and exciting’ locally for kids to do on ‘those rainy weekends in a warm, dry and safe environment’.

They added: “It is somewhere where kids can enjoy being kids either playing with others or on their own. Being dad's to primary aged school boys ourselves, we know that happy kids = happy parents.

"We have recently had our local MP Tim Loughton pay us a visit along with key members of the Lancing Parish Council as they have been hearing great things about these events.”

Among those key members was parish council chairman and leader Mike Mendoza.

He said: “It was great to pop in and see so many youngsters having such a great time. It was also great to see so many parents enjoying the sessions. Hopefully, we will be seeing our ‘Wheely’ friends back here soon.”

Wheely Good Fun is back at Lancing Parish Hall on Saturday, October 14 and Saturday, October 28 at 10am, 11am and 12pm.

Currently it costs £5 per child for a one-hour session. Tickets can be booked at www.wheelygoodfun.com.