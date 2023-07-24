More than 14,000 people are expected to take part in ‘Tough Mudder’ – a globally recognised obstacle course – being held between Horsham and Crawley in September.

The ‘Tough Mudder’ course – which is to be staged at the Holmbush Estate at Faygate from September 23-24 – is notorious for its daunting obstacles over some of the hardest terrain around.

Participants will be faced with a 5K, 10K and 15K course that boasts upgraded obstacles such as Electroshock Therapy, Arctic Enema and the Block Ness Monster, only furthering the need for teamwork and determination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For kids, there is a one-mile muddy obstacle course to challenge youngsters and prepare them for one day taking on a Tough Mudder classic.

A Tough Mudder event at Faygate in 2019. Pic Steve Robards SR23091901

Tough Mudder managing director Matthew Brooke said that the Faygate event – billed as ‘London South Tough Mudder’ – “shows exactly what our event is all about, with a course so enormous yet full of muddy glory.”