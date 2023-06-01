Thousands of visitors to Arundel Castle were captivated by an immersive historical experience last weekend, as the iconic venue hosted its highly anticipated Medieval Festival - A Skirmish.

Throughout the three-day event, Arundel Castle transformed into a vivid representation of the 15th-century Wars of the Roses, where King Edward IV, Duke of York, faced a rebellion from the supporters of the former King, Henry VI, Duke of Lancaster. Visitors of all ages were transported back in time as they witnessed an imaginary Lancastrian raiding party clash with Yorkist forces, bringing to life a turbulent period in England's history.

The festival featured spectacular tented encampments showcasing a wide array of 15th-century crafts, including forging, leatherwork, cooking, weapons, and armour. Visitors participated in hands-on activities, such as archery, axe throwing, and warrior training, while younger guests eagerly engaged in Arundel Castle's renowned 'kids battles'.

The immersive experience was further enhanced by enthralling falconry demonstrations, medieval music performances, fire-eating displays, artillery demonstrations, and captivating skirmishes.

Talking about the success of the event, Andrew Lewis, Castle Manager at Arundel Castle, said: "We are grateful to all the attendees and participants who made our Medieval Festival - A Skirmish an outstanding success. It was a fantastic opportunity for visitors to explore the castle and gardens while immersing themselves in the vibrant atmosphere of the festival and the sunshine over the final May bank holiday weekend. We hope everyone enjoyed their time at the castle and experienced history like never before.”

For those who missed out, Arundel Castle will be hosting the next Medieval Festival on Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th July 2023.

With similar interactive fun and educational experiences for all ages, the July festival will transport visitors back to a different era - to 1474, when the Earl of Arundel marked the birth of his first grandson. This unique weekend event will see the castle serving as the backdrop for a knight's foot tournament and an archery contest between three nations - England, France and Poland.

Tickets to the Medieval Festival are available at www.arundelcastle.org and cost from £25 per adult, £11.00 for a child, or £61.00 for a Family Ticket. Children under five years old can enter for free.

