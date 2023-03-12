Thousands of houses in Burgess Hill set to be without power for THREE hours
Thousands of houses in Burgess Hill are set to be without power for three hours as the UK Power Network carry out safety checks.
By Sam Pole
3 hours ago
Updated 12th Mar 2023, 12:53pm
Engineers are having to temporarily turn off power in the Burgess Hill area so that we can carry out further safety checks, after a fault in a substation on March 9.
This will affect supplies to several thousand properties from 12.45pm today (March 12) for about three hours.
Engineering teams will be working hard and will reconnect supplies as quickly as is safely possible.