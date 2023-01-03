Thousands of pounds raised for Worthing charity Care for Veterans

Thousands of pounds were raised for Worthing charity Care for Veterans at special Christmas events for the community.

The annual Christmas market was back on schedule for 2022, with six entertainment acts, colourful stalls run by independent local businesses, a cosy Santa in his igloo and a snow machine adding to the festive atmosphere. Worthing mayor Henna Chowdhury and town crier Bob Smytherman opened the market and 98-year-old Second World War veteran Len Gibbon helped collect donations at the entrance.

Organiser Myra Jasper said: "We are delighted to announce that our market raised over £6,000. We would like to thank all the supporting businesses, our sponsor Kessler Kitchens, volunteers, donors, entertainers, and visitors who helped make our market happen. Thanks to you, we can continue to offer the vital care services our disabled veterans desperately need.”

Cadets from TS Vanguard and 9th Worthing Scout Group volunteered to collect donations at the market, and the TS Vanguard cadets were also involved in the annual Christmas carol concert at Lancing College Chapel, leading a standard procession down the aisle during the opening carol from the choir Worthing Voices. Guest readers at the carol concert included Worthing mayor Henna Chowdhury, BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell and High Sheriff of West Sussex James Whitmore. More than 500 people attended and a total of £6,195.43 was raised.

Myra said: "I would like to thank everyone for their wonderful support and I hope that everyone had a lovely time. Funds raised from our annual concert enable the continuity of our vital services for disabled veterans. I hope everyone who attended knows that just by being there with us, they’ve made a positive difference to the lives of our brilliant veterans."

Care for Veterans fundraising 'Thanks to you, we can continue to offer the vital care services our disabled veterans desperately need'

Christmas market Second World War veteran Len Gibbon helping collect donations at the entrance

Christmas market Care for Veterans charity mascot Gifford' the bear proved popular

Christmas market Sir Peter Bottomley with Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman