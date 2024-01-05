Thousands raised for Eastbourne Borough defender who ruptured knee ligament on debut

Thousands have been raised for an Eastbourne Borough defender who ruptured his ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) his debut for the club.

Camron Gbadebo, 21, made his debut for The Sports on December 16 away from home against Welling United, when after being substituted on, suffered a ruptured ACL in the match.

Camron then started a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs for an operation to his knee as well as rehab which so far has raised over £3,000.

Camron said: “ I suffered a raptured ACL during my debut for Eastbourne vs Welling . With the intention to sign my contract the Monday, following my injury I had only registered for Eastbourne Borough, which unfortunately meant I wasn’t covered for any injuries I picked up.

Camron Gbadebo, (Pictured playing for Marske United), made his debut for The Sports on December 16 away from home against Welling United, when after being substituted on, suffered a ruptured ACL in the match. Picture; Marske United

"This is a chapter that I did not expect but I will be back and ready to continue my journey back to professional football.”

The injury requires both an expensive reconstructive surgery as well as a lengthy rehab period to help regain mobility back in the knee.

Camron continued: “An ACL reconstruction operation costing in the region of £10,000 and specialist rehab over the coming months.

“I will need specialist rehab and physio for the next eight months to enable me to gain mobility and strength and get back playing.

" I would like to thank FSCR for agreeing to provide physio and rehab and most importantly the support for what is ahead.

“I would also like to thank Eastbourne Borough FC for arranging a private scan and support over the last two weeks.”

Camron’s career started at a young age and his passion has helped fuel his return the game.

“I started paying football aged 9 at Lambeth Tigers FC where I gained passion and hunger for the game. I then joined Crystal Palace Academy then at 16 signed my scholarship with Leicester City followed then by a move to Manchester City.

"This season, I joined Marske United then moved to Workington AFC when an opportunity came to move to National League South team Eastbourne Borough and pursue my progression up the football ladder.

"Many have been with me on my football journey, thank you.