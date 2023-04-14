Thousands raised in donations for Eastbourne mother battling rare and aggressive cancer

Thousands of pounds have been raised for a 26 year-old Eastbourne mother battling with a rare and aggressive cancer.

Jessica Jones, aged 26 has been diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of bowel cancer called metastatic transverse adenocarcinoma with widespread liver metastases which has spread in just three weeks and is already stage four.

She has been told that at this time it is inoperable. Jessica started chemotherapy on Tuesday, April 11 hoping that this might help to shrink the cancer.

Jessica’s mother Mel said: “This has come as a huge blow to Jessica, her fiancé Tom and their whole family as she is so young and has so much she still wants to do.

“There are just no words to express how heartbroken we all are to watch Jessica, Tom and their three children go through such a traumatic time.

“Jessica is such a beautiful soul and doesn’t deserve any of this at all it just isn’t fair.”

A GoFundMe page has been set put by Mel to try and make an attempt by Jessica’s loved ones and friends to make more memories with Jessica, her fiancé Tom and their three children.

Mel continued: “Jessica and Tom have been together for almost 11 years and are childhood sweethearts. They have been engaged since 2018 after being together for six years and planned to marry several times but just like “life happens” something always came up.

“Jessica is living for today and wants to make as many memories with her little family as she can with the time she has left. Jessica is making a to-do list but what she prefers to call a fun list.

“Jessica is not a materialistic person, all she wants to do is go on a family holiday with her babies to Butlins, to spend a day at Drusilla’s where both Jessica, Tom and their families will get the pleasure of seeing the kids laugh and play.

“One of the biggest things that both Jessica and Tom want to do is to have the magical wedding of their dreams. Just like any young girl she dreams of a fairy tale wedding, a beautiful bride, a dashing groom, horse and carriage, a wedding dress fit for a real life princess and being surrounded by their love ones when they say I do and pledge their love to one another.

“It’s going to be a long road that will be both physically, mentally and emotionally challenging for Jess, Tom the kids and their families. However, your donation will help make some of these wishes of Jessica’s become reality and to help make these times more bearable.

“Anything you can spare, even just £1 would go such a long way to taking that pressure off her fiancé Tom and their three beautiful children and to give them amazing memories that will last forever.

“If you know Jessica and Tom or any of their family and you want to help, every little donation helps. If you can’t contribute at this time, we completely understand.

“We appreciate all of your support and thank you for every single share, every like and every donation that has been made.”

