Three adults and child rescued by RNLI after being cut off by tide by Beachy Head lighthouse

Three adults and a child were rescued by the RNLI after being cut off the tide by Beachy Head lighthouse.

Solent Coastguard requested the launch of Eastbourne RNLI’s D-Class Inshore Lifeboat (ILB) after reports of three adults and a child cut off by the tide at Beachy Head lighthouse on Monday, July 28 at 12.45pm

The ILB crew arrived on scene and located the casualties completely cut off, with no way to continue on their walk, an RNLI spokesperson said.

The RNLI confirmed that the lifeboat crew transferred all four casualties onto the ILB and took them to a place of safety at Cow Gap Steps.

A spokesperson for the RNLI added: “Before heading to the coast, always check the tide times—it could save your life. Tides can change quickly, and it’s easy to get cut off by the incoming sea, especially when walking along beaches, sandbanks, or exploring rocky areas.

"Plan your visit so you’re heading out as the tide goes out and returning before it comes in. Use a reliable tide app or local tide table, and if you're unsure, ask a lifeguard or check with the RNLI. Stay safe and enjoy the coast responsibly.

“In a coastal emergency, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.”