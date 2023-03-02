Staff from Co-op in Steyning are taking on the South Coast Ultra Challenge as the Three Amigos to raise money for Mind.

Team manager Gary Woolven, team leader Charlie Stringer and customer team member Paul Holliday will be doing the challenge in Mexican hats and they are aiming to raise at least £1,800.

Gary said: “We are completing this ultra challenge to help raise money and awareness for the charity Mind. Almost 20million adults never speak about mental health – and it’s set to get worse due to the cost of living crisis.

"Starting on Saturday, September 3, and finishing on Sunday, September 4, the ultra event is a continuous walk of 100km (62 miles). This is the same as walking two marathons and an additional ten miles. The walk also ascends over 2,100 metres, and will have to deal with unpredictable weather conditions throughout the day and night.

Gary Woolven, Charlie Stringer and Paul Holliday from the Co-op store in Steyning are taking on the South Coast Ultra Challenge

"Starting at Polegate, we will head to the coast of Eastbourne, then up Beachy Head and along the magnificent Seven Sisters. Staying on the South Downs Way path, we head along to Brighton to pass the Palace Pier.

"After a short walk along the coast, we head back up over the South Downs and up to Devil’s Dyke. A few more up and down hills as we continue to follow the South Downs Way path to our finishing destination of the historic town of Arundel.”