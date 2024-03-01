Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police attended the scene of the protest outside General Dynamics yesterday (Thursday, February 29).

The demonstration was held by Hastings & District Palestine Solidarity Campaign (HDPSC), which said the event was joined by representatives of Jewish groups, trade union bodies, the Quakers, climate justice groups, parent groups and political parties.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defence company. Its website says it specialises in products and services in business aviation, combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions.

Protestors at the demonstration on February 29, 2024. Picture: Katy Weitz

Organisers of the event said the protest started at 7am outside General Dynamics’ Sidney Little Road factory.

Demonstrators held placards, sung songs calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, and handed out leaflets.

Olivia Cavanagh, from Hastings Community of Sanctuary and Hastings Supports Refugees, said: “We continue to call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the West Bank.”

Organisers of yesterday’s event said three protestors were arrested, taken to Hastings police station, before being charged and released.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police were made aware of a demonstration in Sidney Little Road in St Leonards at around 5.40am on Thursday, February 29.

“Officers attended to ensure the safety of people in the area and engage with those involved to facilitate a peaceful protest.

“Three men - Laurence Holden, 71, of Shrub Lane, Burwash, Clement McCullough, 31, of All Saints Street, Hastings, and Thomas Delves, 24, of Emmanuel Road, Hastings - were arrested at the scene and have since been charged with aggravated trespass. They were released on conditional bail and will next appear at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on April 3.

