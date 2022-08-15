Three Bridges Forum to host ‘Sweet Caroline’ sing-a-long for Crawley historical figure

Inspired by the Lionesses success in the Euros, Three Bridges Forum have decided to celebrate the town’s own hero Dame Caroline Haslett with a sing-a-long.

By Ellis Peters
Monday, 15th August 2022, 2:38 pm

Dame Caroline Haslett was fundamental to the invention of the standard UK electricity socket.

The event is hosted on Wednesday, August 17 and will start at 5:30pm, with the sing-a-long beginning at 6pm. It will take place at the electricity pylon at the station end of Three Bridges road.

All are welcome. For more information, contact: [email protected]

