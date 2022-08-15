Three Bridges Forum to host ‘Sweet Caroline’ sing-a-long for Crawley historical figure

Dame Caroline Haslett was fundamental to the invention of the standard UK electricity socket.
The event is hosted on Wednesday, August 17 and will start at 5:30pm, with the sing-a-long beginning at 6pm. It will take place at the electricity pylon at the station end of Three Bridges road.
See more: Dame Caroline Haslett’s City Stickers are a great plug for Crawley’s Diamond anniversary, Dame Caroline Haslett: Suffragette, engineer and an inspiration to women, Story behind Crawley's Haslett Avenue
Most Popular
All are welcome. For more information, contact: [email protected]