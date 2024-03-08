Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At 7.57am on Thursday, March 7, under the command of Dean Park, for his first shout as Coxswain, the RNLB Esme Anderson was tasked to a motor cruiser 13.5 miles east of Eastbourne that had suffered mechanical issues in a fog patch.

Eastbourne RNLI reported that the crew on board the motor cruiser were experiencing seasickness, and due to the worsening sea state, a mayday distress call was broadcast.

Eastbourne RNLI worked in coordination with Pett Level Independent Rescue Boat, who were first on the scene checking on the welfare of the casualties, as well as RNLI Rye Harbour Lifeboat, in helping perform the rescue operation.

Three lifeboat crews, including Eastbourne’s RNLI, responded to a mayday call of the Eastbourne coast. Picture: Eastbourne RNLI