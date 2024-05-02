Three way closure in West Sussex after person rescued from floodwater
Fire and Rescue crews have saved a person from floodwater in Yapton today (May 02).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
As well as the rescue, teams have set up a three-way road closure from Main Road to North End Road, due to flooding at the roundabout by Free End Church.
The road closure will remain in place for the foreseeable future and there is currently no access, a spokesperson made clear.
With a yellow weather warning in place and flood alerts active for Barnham and Aldingbourne Rifes, it’s been a busy day for West Sussex Fire and Rescue, which also attended incidents at Chichester University and a care home in Elmer, both of which were evacuated after being struck by lightning in the early hours of this morning.