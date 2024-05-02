As well as the rescue, teams have set up a three-way road closure from Main Road to North End Road, due to flooding at the roundabout by Free End Church.

The road closure will remain in place for the foreseeable future and there is currently no access, a spokesperson made clear.

With a yellow weather warning in place and flood alerts active for Barnham and Aldingbourne Rifes, it’s been a busy day for West Sussex Fire and Rescue, which also attended incidents at Chichester University and a care home in Elmer, both of which were evacuated after being struck by lightning in the early hours of this morning.