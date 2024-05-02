Three way closure in West Sussex after person rescued from floodwater

Fire and Rescue crews have saved a person from floodwater in Yapton today (May 02).
By Connor Gormley
Published 2nd May 2024, 15:13 BST
Updated 2nd May 2024, 15:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

As well as the rescue, teams have set up a three-way road closure from Main Road to North End Road, due to flooding at the roundabout by Free End Church.

The road closure will remain in place for the foreseeable future and there is currently no access, a spokesperson made clear.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With a yellow weather warning in place and flood alerts active for Barnham and Aldingbourne Rifes, it’s been a busy day for West Sussex Fire and Rescue, which also attended incidents at Chichester University and a care home in Elmer, both of which were evacuated after being struck by lightning in the early hours of this morning.

Related topics:YaptonBarnham