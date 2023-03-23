Edit Account-Sign Out
Three years since lockdown in Eastbourne

Three years since lockdown: Eastbourne looks back in pictures

It has now been three years since the first lockdown was imposed, here’s a look back at Eastbourne during that time.

By India Wentworth
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 10:45 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 10:47 GMT

Full story here

-

1. Three years since lockdown in Eastbourne: Food parcels being put together

- Photo: -

-

2. Three years since lockdown in Eastbourne: VE Day - May 2020

- Photo: -

-

3. Three years since lockdown in Eastbourne: Clapping for the NHS

- Photo: -

-

4. Three years since lockdown in Eastbourne: Covid testing centres pop up around the town

- Photo: -

