Three years since lockdown: Eastbourne looks back in pictures
It has now been three years since the first lockdown was imposed, here’s a look back at Eastbourne during that time.
By India Wentworth
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 10:45 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 10:47 GMT
1. Three years since lockdown in Eastbourne: Food parcels being put together
- Photo: -
2. Three years since lockdown in Eastbourne: VE Day - May 2020
- Photo: -
3. Three years since lockdown in Eastbourne: Clapping for the NHS
- Photo: -
4. Three years since lockdown in Eastbourne: Covid testing centres pop up around the town
- Photo: -