The well-established bakery has been nominated for the South East Family Business of the Year award, which recognises the people behind successful, independent businesses.
Tilgate Bakery has served its customers throughout the pandemic and has given back to the community with its free doughnut give away for local heroes.
The bakery celebrated its tenth anniversary on Monday, January 17 and this nomination adds the cherry on the cake for an already successful year.
Owner of Tilgate Bakery Jane Kirkham said:"We are honoured and delighted to be shortlisted in the FSB Awards South East. It's been a tough few years through the pandemic, but with thanks to our amazing customers and exceptional staff, our small family business is still here and still strong!"
If you would like to know more about the award nomination, please visit: https://www.fsbawards.co.uk/finals-too/south-east.html