A beloved donkey at a Sussex nature park has sadly died.

Nipper the donkey had been at Tilgate Park, in Crawley, for decades and had become ‘a favourite with visitors’.

In a social media post shared this week, a spokesperson for Tilgate Park said a ‘tough decision’ had been made as the donkey’s age-related degeneration continued to show progression.

The post read: “We are sorry to inform our followers and visitors that Nipper the donkey has passed away.

"Nipper's age-related degeneration was not improving and the tough decision was made by the keepers and our vet after these issues continued to show progression.

"Nipper had been at Tilgate for several decades and his calm demeanour and striking white fur made him a favourite with visitors, alongside Jimmy our other donkey. It has always been a joy for staff to see visitors stop in delight if they saw Nipper and Jimmy being walked between their paddocks and around the zoo.

"As donkeys are herd animals, for Jimmy's own welfare, he will be heading to a donkey sanctuary, so that he has plenty of company.

“This is a difficult time for our keepers both past and present, we hope you all share in our happy memories of Nipper's time here at Tilgate.”