Tim Hortons Chichester: Man waits overnight to be first in line for new fast food coffee store
A man waited overnight to ensure that he was the first to walk through the doors at the new store to receive a year’s worth of coffee.
Paul Shannon was the first person to walk through the doors of the new Tim Hortons in Chichester which opened this morning at 7am.
By doing so, he has won himself a year supply of coffee.Mr Shannon made sure he was the first person in by queuing since 4pm yesterday, put himself in front of the queue which eventually saw people and cars queue around the store, anticipating the opening of the Canadian fast food coffee outlet.
The shop also gave away a free breakfast meal to its first 100 customers as part of the opening day celebrations.